Bose: Dead/Alive: Rajkummar Rao dives deeper into Netaji's life in second trailer of web series

Rajkumar Rao is undoubtedly on a roll. After impressing the audience with a streak of feel-good films, the actor will make his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The second trailer of the web series has been released now and it shows a little bit more of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s mysterious life, his hideouts, people he used to meet and how the British became his biggest enemy. The first trailer was released in August this year.

This second trailer starts with Bose having a discussion with Adolf Hitler and speaking about “fake and real” people. You will also get to hear Bose shouting his legendary slogan, “You give me blood, I’ll give you freedom”. His German wife can also be seen in the trailer.

The web-series seems to follow the British colonial era closely, highlighting the tiniest details in art direction, costumes and casting. From Jawaharlal Nehru to Mahatma Gandhi and even Adolf Hitler, all the actors portraying these historic figures have been chosen with extra care.

Rajkummar, who is currently enjoying his grand success with films such as Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and prepping for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, reportedly went through rigorous training to exactly look like Bose. He even had to become half bald and physically transform himself.

Bose: Dead/Alive will follow the journey of the legendary freedom fighter from being an introvert in his early life to a fierce nationalist and a rebel.

The show will release on ALTBalaji, with the backing of Ekta Kapoor. The series has been directed by Pulkit and has Hansal Mehta as its creative producer. Rajkummar has already done some great work with Hansal in movies like Shahid, Citylights and Aligarh.

The web-series also stars Sanjay Gurbaxani, Surendra Rajan, Patralekha, Naveen Kasturia and Anna Ador; and will start streaming from 20 November.