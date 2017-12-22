Bombay Talkies 2: Reports claim producer Ashi Dua sent legal notice over film's title by Viacom 18

Choosing a title for a sequel has been a bone of contention for many producers. There have been many instances where presenters and producers have had a rift while deciding on the name of the second instalment of a movie. It looks like the upcoming project of Ashi Dua is facing the same problem.

Ashi Dua is going to produce another anthology, similar to the 2013 film Bombay Talkies, with the same lot of directors — Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap.

A few days ago the producer revealed that the title of this movie will be Love and Lust. However, by that time, everyone had started calling the film Bombay Talkies 2. This perhaps irked Viacom 18, which had collaborated with producer Ashi Dua for the 2013 anthology.

Even when Karan Johar started his film earlier this month, one of his pictures was captioned ‘#bombaytalkies2’. Viacom 18 is reportedly miffed with the reference to the 2013 film and has apparently decided to take legal action against Ashi Dua.

While Viacom hasn’t yet made any comment on this matter, Ashi Dua has denied the reports claiming that she hasn’t received any kind of legal notice. Although she agreed that the film is, in fact, an anthology similar to Bombay Talkies but she insisted that the title of her new film has no connection with the old one and that the upcoming film is a completely different film with just the same directors, according to the same Mumbai Mirror report.

She made it clear that Love and Lust has been finalized as the title of the film and she is collaborating with Ronnie Screwvala for it. She also claimed her relation with Viacom is still as good and even though she roped in the same directors on board, Love and Lust will be different from Bombay Talkies.