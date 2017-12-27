Bollywood's hits and pits of 2017: From Secret Superstar to Tubelight — what worked, what didn't

Bollywood, at its worst in 2017, had two films being released close to each other, both of which had jail prisoners forming music bands in prison. One of them even launched yet another Kapoor, except that this time his last name happened to be Jain.

Truly, 2017, for the most, was a year of despair in Hindi cinema. Yet another Golmaal arrived and made money, two big Shah Rukh Khan releases failed to make any real mark, while Salman Khan had his first dud in years before roaring at the end of the year and reminding everyone that Tiger was alive and well.

The glimmer of hope came from the smaller films - Newton, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and the likes. 2017 was also the year when no-nepotism Rajkummar Rao found success as well as mainstream popularity in diverse roles. Hrithik Roshan scored a big hit, but spent most of the year embroiled in issues other than his films. And with Baahubali: The Conclusion wreaking box office havoc and setting a new bar, basically 2017 in Hindi cinema is the kind of year we'd like to put behind us.

So, in the hope that 2018 is a better year at the movies for film fans, we look back at some 'hits' and 'pits' of 2017.