Zero: Shah Rukh Khan gives delayed credit to writer whose lines he used to promote his next

Shah Rukh Khan was quite excited when he shared the first look of his much-anticipated film Zero where the actor will be seen as a vertically challenged man. Shah Rukh, while sharing the teaser of his next movie, wrote a line that translated as, “People are paying to watch me on screen, the fun should be worth it.”

Soon, Twitter erupted into an onslaught against SRK who did not credit the writer who wrote these words in the first place. It was revealed that Mithelesh Baria, a writer and an active Twitter user, wrote the lines back in 2015. Twitter users who claim to be his friends claimed that these lines were even published in his book later. Days after this unwanted controversy, SRK finally took to Twitter on Saturday and was happy to pay the due credit to the writer appreciating him for his work.

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद। आपकी किताब मिली और पढ़कर बहुत अच्छा लगा। सोशल मीडिया पर आपने साबित कर दिया की हर जगह पर अच्छी बातें ही पसंद आती हैं। और “टिक्केटें लिये...” वाली पंक्तियों के लिए भी शुक्रिया । pic.twitter.com/XFg5xhcyeK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 6, 2018

The first look has left SRK’s fans quite impressed as the teaser of the movie, released by the star on Twitter as a New Year gift on 1 January, has bagged immense love across the social media platform.

Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2018

This is for the first time the Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai is working with the Jab Harry Met Sejal star. In fact, Aanand had recently admitted that the USP of Zero is obviously Shah Rukh Khan.

Zero, which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles, is expected to release on 21 December this year.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 14:08 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 15:02 PM