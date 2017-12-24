Yo Yo Honey Singh will return to Bollywood with remix of Hans Raj Hans' Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya for T-Series

After a hiatus of almost one and a half years, Yo Yo Honey Singh will release a single, a Punjabi-Hindi fusion rehash of Hans Raj Hans' 'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya', for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Singh, who took a break from his musical career to recuperate from bipolar disorder and confined himself to his Noida residence, has announced his return to Bollywood and the music industry. The Indian Express quotes him as saying, "I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited. My relation with T-series goes way back. It’s always amazing to work with them. We have done some great work together in the past.”

Bringing You A Bhangra Song With Hindi Fusion releasing in few days #SonuKeTituKiSweety #honeysingh

'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya' was a part of Hans Raj Hans' 2004 album The Knight.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Alok Nath. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on 9 February, 2018.