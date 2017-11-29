Will Anushka Sharma play lead role in Shree Narayan Singh's Jasmine?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh has earned a lot of accolades for his film, themed on sanitation facilities in rural areas, that stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. He is all set to work with Shahid Kapoor in his next film, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu, that deals with escalating electricity bills.

Now, he has announced his third project titled Jasmine, which is touted to have a woman as the protagonist and might star Anushka Sharma, reports DNA.

According to the report by DNA, Jasmine will not be helmed by Singh; he will produce the film with Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment. Confirming the project, Singh told DNA, "Jasmine is the journey of a girl from her youth to motherhood, of eternal love between a mother and a child. I have always wanted to work on a woman-centric film and I’m able to do so now."

Also read: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director to make women-centric film about surrogacy titled Jasmine

While DNA speculated that the makers of Jasmine are planning to rope in actor-producer Anushka Sharma to play the lead (titular) role in the film, Singh refuted any such developments and said casting will happen only after a director comes on board. "I haven’t even met Anushka or spoken to her. I have just announced my film. First thing I need to do is to lock a director for the project. The casting will be decided later," says Singh.

Sharma, of late, has been seen in films that portrayed strong, independent and fearless women and her performances in films like NH10 and Phillauri have garnered a lot of appreciation both from the critics and the audience.