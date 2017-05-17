Watch: 'Tu Hi Hai' from Half Girlfriend has all the ingredients of a sad break up song

Mohit Suri's new film based on Chetan Bhagat's best selling novel Half Girlfriend releases this Friday, 19 May.

The film follows Madhav Jha's (played by Arjun Kapoor) college romance with Riya Somani (played by Shraddha Kapoor). Two athletes bond over basketball and slowly become close friends.

Madhav is from a small town in Bihar and cannot speak English very well, while Riya is very fluent in the language. This equation and their different socio-economic status creates problems in their burgeoning romance and that is where this new song 'Tu Hi Hai' takes off.

Shraddha Kapoor's character Riya Somani tells Madhav Jha, "I don't want to end this on a bad note." The song seems needlessly cranky, takes the same tone as 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga' and follows Madhav Jha as he longs for Riya and begs her to come back into his life.

The video has all the ingredients of the sad break-up song: un-answered phone calls, cold shoulder-ing and intense brooding on the part of both the characters.

The song is sung and composed by Rahul Mishra and the sad lyrics of loss are penned by Laado Suwalka. The grunge guitar mixed with fusion qawwali has been done before in songs like 'Chand Sifarish' from Fanaa and 'Maula Mere' from Anwar and seems almost forced in a way.

Here is 'Tu Hi Hai' from Half Girlfriend which will be out on 19 May: