Watch: Salman Khan talks about Tubelight, and the futility of war, in this Firstpost exclusive

The India-China War of 1962 forms the backdrop against which Kabir Khan's latest film — Tubelight — plays out.

Salman Khan stars as a simple-minded man in what is being seen as a possible reprisal of his Bajrangi Bhaijan.

It also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

In a previous interview with Firstpost, Salman said of his role in Tubelight:

"I am not smart at all; I am a tubelight. When you are growing up, you are naive, innocent, but at the age of 51-52, when you have seen the world, then it’s difficult to play something like this. I was wondering where should I get that innocence from, but this character allowed me to do everything. I had to dig deep into my childhood. Sohail and I started remembering all our school friends, our batch mates. Luckily, there are many kids in our family, and I learnt many things from them, but I had to be careful to not overdo things because it is an emotional film, and not a comedy. It couldn’t have looked like a caricature or a joke. It is a film on two brothers, where one goes to war and the other stays behind."

Now, in a new conversation with Vikram Thapa for Firstpost, Salman dwelt on one of the more difficult aspects of Tubelight — those intense war sequences. Salman talked about how war was a futile exercise, that true peace could only be reached at a discussion table, and that jawans were the ones who suffered most when wars were fought.

Here's what Salman had to say:

