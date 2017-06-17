Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Facebook live for Jagga Jasoos is thoroughly entertaining

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor went live on Facebook to promote their upcoming adventure comedy Jagga Jasoos. The duo sat through the session, answering questions that their fans had. They filled everyone in on more details about the film, which has been creating a lot of buzz in the run up to its 14 July release. Kaif and Kapoor also discussed everything from Game of Thrones to nepotism.

Kapoor asked Kaif if she signed the film to use his stardom in her favour. Kaif quickly said that she signed the film because of the director Anurag Basu and the cinematic powerhouse he is. She said she will always be proud on being a part of Jagga Jasoos, no matter what the future holds.

Kaif will be playing a journalist in the film who helps a young detective (played by Ranbir) search for his father.

The actors also threw some light on the next song of the film called 'Jhumri Telaiya'. The song will have Kapoor and Kaif covering themselves with baskets as their clothes get burnt in a fire. From what the actors shared, it looks like the song will be another energetic, fun-filled number.

Apart from the film, the stars spoke about some pertinent issues, one of them being Bollywood's favourite subject right now — nepotism. Kapoor admitted that nepotism exists but both his father and grandfather worked extremely hard to be able to enjoy the kind of stardom they do, now. He added that no matter how easy it might be for a star kid to land a film, the choices that have to be made later can get the better of them. Therefore one has to use their wisdom and intelligence to be able to survive in Bollywood, no matter how easy they have it in the start.

