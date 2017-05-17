Watch: Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary make their singing debut with 'Hello Hello'

Prince Narula, who won Bigg Boss 9 has apparently been in love with Yuvika Choudhary since the day they met on the sets of the Big Brother is Watching remake in 2015. Or so he would have us believe.

And now, perhaps cashing in on the buzz around them, the two TV celebrities have collaborated on a pop song, 'Hello Hello' which will debut on MTV Beats.

Shot four months ago in Georgia, USA, the video for the 'cute love story' will draw parallels to the real life couple's romance, Narula told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Narula says about the song, "I have been singing since I was a kid. We wrote this peppy song and were looking for a female voice to accompany me. Yuvika happened to be in the studio and she hummed a few lines. We realised her voice was an absolute fit."

While Narula seems confident about his vocal prowess, Choudhary seemed a bit hesitant at first to come on board. She even remarked how embarrassed she was to sing in front of Prince because of how good she was.

The song, 'Hello Hello' that Prince debuted on Twitter also features the real life couple along with the heavy dose of autotune.

Narula seems very keen on taking on Honey Singh's title of crown Prince of Punjabi trash pop.

If you are missing Honey Singh's simple lyrics, and heavy use of autotune, tune in right away to listen to 'Hello Hello':