Watch: Irrfan Khan's hilarious take on millennials who look down on the Hindi medium

The way the youth speak today is worth an SMH. Well, Shake My Head.

Irrfan Khan, in tune with his upcoming film Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium, has spelled out the terminology and style of speaking of the current generation through a hilarious video.

This video has shades of the one he did with All India Bakchod, mocking the item number/ dance number trend in Hindi cinema. In the new video, he is spot on as the face of the marketing of LITbit, a wrist band that transforms you from an old-fashioned fossil to a hip hop shaking, hoodie-clad youngster who speaks the 'language of today'.

Khan refers to this tutorial-cum-advertisement as LMAO - Learning Millennial Attributes Online. He switches effortlessly from a distanced adult to an immersed participant in the lingo that is all about YOLO, LMAO and ICYMI.

Being from the past generation, Khan carries an air of detachment throughout the video. It seems like he is indeed not familiar with the new lingo and it is this lack of awareness that makes his performance all the more hilarious, in a straight-faced humour style.

The supporting cast, i.e., the parents trying to fit into the GenNext's mould by resorting to LITbit, add the melodramatic quotient to the package. They struggle to be cool which makes you LOL and ROFL. Okay, Laugh Out Loud and Rolling On the FLoor.

With this creative advertisement of an accessory LIT AF, Khan hammers home the point of how English, that too incorrect English, is being thrown around everywhere whereas the majority Hindi-speaking population are being considered uncool. His film Hindi Medium also addresses the same issue.

Hindi Medium also stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Homi Adajania and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It is slated to release on 19 May.