Watch: Akshay Kumar plays an unconventional 'superhero' in The Padman Song

The title song of R Balki's social drama Padman encapsulates what seems to be the film's spirit. It chronicles the struggles, achievements and personality of the titular character played by Akshay Kumar.

Kumar plays the role of Arunchalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social entrepreneur who invented low-cost sanitary pads. The lyrics of the song project Kumar as an aam aadmi-turned-superhero. While he is devoid of any superpower in the conventional sense, what makes him an undeterred superpower is his drive to make a change and help women of all ages and classes.

As his co-star Sonam Kapoor spells out in the film, Kumar's character is a marketing guru and should teach students of a management school. And Kumar, known for his ambitious ways, goes on to achieve that. As he describes in his broken English that the students of top management schools are studying his endeavours as a part of their syllabus.

Sung energetically by Mika Singh, The Padman Song boasts of a hummable tune by Amit Trivedi and memorable lyrics by Kausar Munir — a formidable combination who created magic with their album of Dear Zindagi, a slice-of-life drama directed by Balki's wife Gauri Shinde, that released last year.

Padman also stars Radhika Apte, and Amitabh Bachchan in a guest appearance. It is co-produced by SPE Films India, Prerna Arora's KriArj Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films and Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Films. It is slated to release on 25 January, 2018 along with Neeraj Pandey's espionage thriller Aiyaary.