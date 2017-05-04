Watch: Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots gets Mexican remake; trailer retains spirit of original

The Mexican remake of Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, titled 3 Idiotas, seems different from the Aamir Khan-starrer, but it manages to keep the humour and flavour of the Bollywood film.

The trailer of this film will remind you of many memorable scenes from 3 Idiots, such as the one where Aamir Khan escapes from Kareena Kapoor's bedroom and the one where R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's characters gate-crash Kapoor's wedding.

3 Idiotas stars Alfonso Dosal, Christian Vázquez, Germán Valdés III and Martha Higareda and is directed by Carlos Bolado. Dosal and Higareda essay the roles of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's characters respectively.

A source speaking to DNA said, "hey kept the core idea of 3 Idiots intact... The film is now set to release in the US on 2 June, 2017."

However the film, which has already released in Mexico, reportedly received scathing reviews and did not earn well at the box office either.

3 Idiots, on the other hand, was a blockbuster hit and earned Rs 395 crore through its theatrical release. The film made Rs 269 crore in India and Rs 126 crore abroad.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this film starred R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya apart from Khan. It won six Filmfare awards and three National Film awards.

Watch the trailer here:

