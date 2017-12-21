Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding: Shoojit Sircar, Vir Das criticise BJP MLA for his 'unpatriotic' remark

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh called Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma unpatriotic, was heavily criticised on Twitter for his controversial remark.

The first of blows on Twitter came from stand up comedian-actor Vir Das and director Shoojit Sircar.

Without naming the MLA or the issue, Vir Das played it in a quite cool manner and wrote on Twitter that any such comment from an individual who has no political relevance, should be outrightly ignored and avoided.

Ok. New rule. Anytime an MLA of no consequence says something incredibly ignorant and stupid...the news channels that carry it and make it trend are fined money. What say? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 20, 2017

While Vir kept it straight, simple yet sassy, Shoojit's reaction on the same comment was a little different and the director referred to Virat's contribution to Indian cricket.

Next time @imVkohli hits his unpatriotic 1st sixer out of the park it will be in the name of that patriotic MLA. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) December 20, 2017

While addressing a rally of political relevance in Guna, Bhopal, Pannalal Shakya claimed that it is very unpatriotic of the newly married couple to leave India for the ceremony and get it done in Italy.

“They earned money and fame in India but they did not find any appropriate place to marry on the land where Lord Rama got married. They are unpatriotic for getting married abroad," The Economic Times quoted the leader as saying.

While the couple's marriage destination remained the reason of discord among many hyper patriotic individuals across the country, the duo's fresh picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed altogether a different story. The trio resided on top of the headlines as Modi extended his congratulatory wishes to 'Virushka'. A picture wherein Virat taking a gift from Modi with Anushka alongside went viral on social media on Wednesday.