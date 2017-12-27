Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception: Sabyasachi apologises for claiming he styled the groom

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the limelight since the day they tied the knot. What they wore and how they looked was one of the most discussed topics among their fans. While the power couple on Tuesday looked dazzling at their second reception party in Mumbai, a serious confusion cropped up as two designers from the industry claimed to have styled Virat.

For their Mumbai reception, Virat donned a dapper look in a navy blue velvet bandhgala, Anushka glittered by wearing a gold and silver work lehenga.

It was Sabyasachi Mukerjee who, from his official Instagram account posted that the look of both Captain Kohli and Anushka were put together by him. But The Quint stated that confusion got created when reports claimed Raghavendra Rathore being the one behind Virat's look.

Though both Virat and Anushka wore Sabyasachi creations on their wedding day in Italy, the designer admitted that only Anushka wore his lehenga for the Mumbai reception. In order to eliminate the confusion, the first post on Virat's look was deleted. Sabyasachi soon tagged Raghavendra Rathore in a new post where they complimented him for his creation and expressed regrets for the confusion.