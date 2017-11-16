Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi to star in a sci-fi film produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane

The Masaan and Haraamkhor actress Shweta Tripathi has been widely praised for the challenging roles she has played on screen so far. The actress was recently grabbed headlines for securing a key role in Amazon Prime Video India’s next Mirzapur, which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entetrainment.

Mumbai Mirror reports that she is pairing up with Vikrant Massey in another project. It will be produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Interestingly, Shweta has earlier worked with Anurag, in his production called Zoo. She will be paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the show.

The shooting for this new sci-fi project, tentatively named Cargo, will start in January and Arati Kadav will be directing the film.

“The most exciting thing about this film is that it is in the sci-fi genre. We have little to show for it in Hindi films apart from Mr India and Jaani Dushman. And even those were not really full-fledged sci-fi,” the 32-year-old actress said, as per the Mumbai Mirror report.



Shweta is also excited to portray an author backed-role in this movie. “The biggest compliment for me is when somebody writes a part with me in mind. When Arati handed the script to me to read, even the character’s name was Shweta, it is being changed now. There is certain trust and faith they have in you. It makes me very happy because I am extremely choosy about the kind of work I do,” she added, as per the same report.

The actress is also making her Tamil film debut with a yet-untitled movie to be directed by Saravanan Rajendran and is quite busy with learning the language. The Indian Express reports that she will not dub in Tamil for this film. The director has urged her to learn the language so that she can pronounce the dialogues well to be presentable on screen. The shooting has already been started and Shweta will join the team soon.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will appear in a web series called Rise. The four-part web series by Ultra Shorts, tells the story of an IT professional who is unexpectedly laid off his job but who exploits this fall to bounce back stronger and live up to his dreams as he embarks on an epic road trip to Mumbai and Kolkata.