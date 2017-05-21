Vidyut Jammwal on Commando 3: 'Third part will raise the bar in action'

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, which will air on Saturday on Zee Cinema, came out last year. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut said, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

Apart from working on action choreography for the third part of the franchise, Vidyut will also be seen in Yaara and Milan Luthria's action-thriller film Baadshaho.