Vidyut Jammwal on Commando 3: 'Third part will raise the bar in action'

EntertainmentIANSMay, 21 2017 11:52:11 IST

New Delhi: Actor Vidyut Jammwal says the third installment of the Commando franchise will have 'spectacular action', and he has already started prepping for it.

The actor added that the script of the film is still being worked upon. "You can expect some more spectacular action for sure. They are still writing the script (for the third part). I don't have much of an idea about the script or anything. But I am working on what I have to choreograph and what I have to do."

The Commando series was introduced in 2011 with Commando: A One Man Army. The second part Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, which will air on Saturday on Zee Cinema, came out last year. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has backed the franchise.

Talking about his preparation for the third part, Vidyut said, "When we did Commando 2, I had great responsibility on my shoulders to create the action sequences that were not similar to the first part… I choreographed everything from a different perspective. So whatever, we will do... has to raise the bar in action for sure."

Apart from working on action choreography for the third part of the franchise, Vidyut will also be seen in Yaara and Milan Luthria's action-thriller film Baadshaho.


Published Date: May 21, 2017 11:52 am | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 11:52 am

