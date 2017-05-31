Vidya Balan to recreate Sridevi's iconic song Hawa Hawai from Mr India in Tumhari Sulu

Shekhar Kapur's iconic film Mr India has completed 30 years since its release. It is remembered for several reasons, one of them being Sridevi's dance on the cult song 'Hawa Hawai'. The song has been recreated only once in Bejoy Nambiar's 2011 crime thriller Shaitan.

Now, music composer Tanishk Bagchi will rejig the song for Suresh Triveni's upcoming slice of life drama Tumhari Sulu. It will be showcased on the leading lady of the film, Vidya Balan, who will step into Sridevi's shoes for the song. She will also be joined by Neha Dhupia in the song.

"I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg," says Triveni.

Bagchi has already rehashed popular dance numbers earlier this year, like 'Hamma Hamma' from Mani Ratnam's 1995 film Bombay for Shaad Ali's romantic comedy Ok Jaanu and 'Tamma Tamma' from Raj N Sippy's 1990 action film Thanedar for Shashan Khaitan's romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Both the dance numbers were panned by a few for touching classics but appreciated by the majority.

Also, just like he retained Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal's vocals in 'Tamma Tamma Again', he will retain veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurthy's vocals for the rehashed version of 'Hawa Hawai' as well. Rajeev Surti has been roped in to choreograph the new song.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul and will mark the cinematic debut of RJ Malishka. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is slated to release on 1 December.