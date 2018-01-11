Vidya Balan on playing Indira Gandhi: 'I haven't decided whether it will be a film or a web series'

Vidya Balan, who last appeared in Suresh Triveni’s Tumhari Sulu, is ready to essay the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only woman Prime Minister till date.

Mumbai Mirror reports the actress has already acquired the adaptation rights of Sagarika Ghose’s book Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. While speaking about the challenging role, Vidya admitted that it is her long cherished dream to grab an opportunity to portray Gandhi on screen, "I am happy to have acquired the rights to Sagarika Ghose's Indira because I have always wanted to play Indira Gandhi. I haven't decided yet whether it should be a film or a web series, but that will take a while anyway," Vidya stated in a statement.

Interestingly, in the past Vidya had claimed she is not sure whether she wants to act in a biopic. “As humbling as it is to be offered biopics, I am not sure if I want to be known as an actor with a monopoly on the genre,” the national award-winning actress said, to the same publication.

Meanwhile, Ghose took to social media to share her excitement.

Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book "Indira, India's Most Powerful PM" with @vidya_balan and @roykapurfilms! Utterly elated!! Look fwd to seeing INDIRA on screen! @juggernautbooks #IndiraTheMovie — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 10, 2018

Sagarika Ghose received some polarising reviews for her book on Indira Gandhi. Her book tries to draw anecdotes from several historians and biographers’ works over the years. Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister explores the tragic chapters of Gandhi’s failed marriage, her turbulent relationship with her son Sanjay and the possible reasons behind the Emergency that was imposed in 1975, along with Indira’s countless political rivalries.

Recently actress Supriya Vinod was seen as Indira Gandhi in Jabbar Patel’s 2014 movie Yashwantrao Chavan and Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2017 political drama Indu Sarkar.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:38 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:38 AM