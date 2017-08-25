Varun, Karisma Kapoor groove to Tan Tana Tan, Shahid's family selfie : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?



Very little, right?



And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.



We stalk, you read. Deal?

Karishma Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's 'Tan Tana Tan'

#Tantanatan moment. With my fav actress @therealkarismakapoor . That's my tantanatan moment #ChaltiHaiKya9Se12 song out tomorrow at 11am A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Both Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor shared short video clips of themselves shaking a leg to the famous song 'Tan Tana Tan' which first made its appearance in the 1990s Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer Judwaa, and is now being rehashed for Varun Dhawan-Jacqueline Fernandez-Kriti Senon starrer Judwaa 2.

Shahid, Mira and Misha Kapoor's fam selfie

Best times. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Shahid Kapoor is on a family vacation with wife Mira and daughter Misha, and everytime the actor shares a snippet from their holiday, the internet goes bonkers. In what can be termed a first, the entire family is seen posing prettily in a selfie shared on the actor's Instagram account

Sunny Leone on No Filter Neha

Dancing all the way today. @SunnyLeone thank you for your candour & stories. 😘 #NofilterNehaSeason2pic.twitter.com/ZyL5sMb90O — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 24, 2017

Sunny Leone recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show called No Filter Neha and took to Twitter to share some behind the scenes footage from it, as both the actor's seem to have a gala of a time.

Sushant Singh Rajput's visarjan

Abeyance A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:19am PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput figured what better time to put up a picture of his washboard abs submerged in water than the season of Ganesh Visarjan. Here we see the actor looking drool worthy as he casually poses inside a water body.

Karan Johar's quirky style

A #gentlemans night out! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani jacket is @off____white bag and shoes by @gucci A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Karan Johar wore all the clothes in the world as he took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself looking...fly? The filmmaker is known for his dressing sense and here we can see why.