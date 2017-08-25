Varun, Karisma Kapoor groove to Tan Tana Tan, Shahid's family selfie : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Karishma Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's 'Tan Tana Tan'
Both Varun Dhawan and Karisma Kapoor shared short video clips of themselves shaking a leg to the famous song 'Tan Tana Tan' which first made its appearance in the 1990s Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor starrer Judwaa, and is now being rehashed for Varun Dhawan-Jacqueline Fernandez-Kriti Senon starrer Judwaa 2.
Shahid, Mira and Misha Kapoor's fam selfie
Best times. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on
Shahid Kapoor is on a family vacation with wife Mira and daughter Misha, and everytime the actor shares a snippet from their holiday, the internet goes bonkers. In what can be termed a first, the entire family is seen posing prettily in a selfie shared on the actor's Instagram account
Sunny Leone on No Filter Neha
Dancing all the way today. @SunnyLeone thank you for your candour & stories. 😘 #NofilterNehaSeason2pic.twitter.com/ZyL5sMb90O
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 24, 2017
Sunny Leone recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's audio chat show called No Filter Neha and took to Twitter to share some behind the scenes footage from it, as both the actor's seem to have a gala of a time.
Sushant Singh Rajput's visarjan
Abeyance A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on
Sushant Singh Rajput figured what better time to put up a picture of his washboard abs submerged in water than the season of Ganesh Visarjan. Here we see the actor looking drool worthy as he casually poses inside a water body.
Karan Johar's quirky style
Karan Johar wore all the clothes in the world as he took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself looking...fly? The filmmaker is known for his dressing sense and here we can see why.
Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 03:54 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 03:55 pm