Varun Dhawan reveals debutante Banita Sandhu as leading lady of his upcoming film October

Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media profile to reveal the leading lady of his upcoming film October, to be directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor revealed Banita Sandhu will be seen in the role of the female lead.

#October. Here's the October girl @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @juhic3 . Thank you for picture @avigowariker A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

She is the #October girl I was looking for #soojitsircar #ronnielahari A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Sandhu is reportedly an eighteen-year-old NRI model of Punjabi origin, hailing from Wales in the United Kingdom. She gained fame for her popular Doublemint television commercial, reports Indian Express, which also went viral for it's background score — 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' which has over six million views on Youtube. Sandhu has reportedly been acting since the age of 12.

While talking about October Sircar said, "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. We started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015). It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life," according to a Bollywood Lifereport.

Sircar is known for movies such as Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku, along with Ayushmann Khurrana's smash hit Vicky Donor. In 2016 Sircar also produced the critically acclaimed film Pink, starring Taapsee Pannu and Senior Bachchan.

Varun Dhawan on the other hand is busy promoting his upcoming film Judwaa 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pannu, directed by his father David Dhawan. The actor will be seen in a double role in the film, which is slated for release on 29 September.