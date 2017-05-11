Twinkle Khanna slams troll for taking a dig at Akshay Kumar's meeting with Narendra Modi

You are here:
EntertainmentPTIMay, 11 2017 14:22:46 IST

Mumbai: Twinkle Khanna is known for her no nonsense attitude and staying true to her witty self, the actor today shut a troll down in style.

An account by the name of India Explained termed Khanna's articles as 'progressive fluff pieces' while also criticising her husband Akshay Kumar's photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Kind of cute how Twinkle Khanna writes 'progressive' fluff pieces in ToI while Akshayji dances with Pogrom Modi. Indian elites in nutshell (sic)," the post read.

Khanna called the account out for being regressive by assuming that she would share her husband's ideology. "Better than a regressive tweet like this that calls 'progressive' pieces fluff and believes that marriage means sharing the same ideologies," she replied.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 02:22 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 02:22 pm

