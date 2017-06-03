You are here:
Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday: See photos of the celebrations

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 03 2017 09:52:48 IST

Actor Tusshar Kapoor made news when he declared that he became a single parent through surrogacy in June 2016. He had opted for IVF and became father to a sweet little young boy whom he named Lakkshya Kapoor. On 1 June 2017, the baby celebrated his first birthday and many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the birthday party.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with his baby boy.

A post shared by Tusshar (@tusshark89) on

Grandfather Jeetendra and grandma Shobha Kapoor were also present.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid a visit to the party with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan who became the show stopper of the evening.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son Taimur at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia came along with wife Kanchi Kaul and children.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Karan Johar was also seen in his usual black avatar which he paired with strikingly contrast leopard-print canvas shoes.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Karan Johar at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Karan Johar at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Aftab Shivdasani also made it to the party.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Actor and jewellery designer also made it to the party.

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Neelam Kothari at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

MUMBAI, INDIA JUNE 01: Neelam Kothari at Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash in Mumbai.(Photo by Milind Shelte/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Mumbai Mirror posted a picture of the father-son duo with actress Tabu.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:48 am | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:52 am

