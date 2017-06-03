Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday: See photos of the celebrations

Actor Tusshar Kapoor made news when he declared that he became a single parent through surrogacy in June 2016. He had opted for IVF and became father to a sweet little young boy whom he named Lakkshya Kapoor. On 1 June 2017, the baby celebrated his first birthday and many Bollywood celebs were spotted at the birthday party.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with his baby boy.

Grandfather Jeetendra and grandma Shobha Kapoor were also present.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid a visit to the party with her toddler Taimur Ali Khan who became the show stopper of the evening.

TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia came along with wife Kanchi Kaul and children.

Karan Johar was also seen in his usual black avatar which he paired with strikingly contrast leopard-print canvas shoes.

Aftab Shivdasani also made it to the party.

Actor and jewellery designer also made it to the party.

Mumbai Mirror posted a picture of the father-son duo with actress Tabu.