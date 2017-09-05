Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan to play a radio jockey again, after Lage Raho Munna Bhai

The teaser poster of Adman Suresh Triveni's upcoming slice-of-life comedy Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role, has been unveiled on Twitter.

The poster shows Balan, dressed in a red and golden sari, and holding four huge boxes containing home appliances that hide her face. One wonders whether Balan has won these prizes or she is giving them away. Since she reportedly plays a housewife-turned-Radio Jockey (RJ), both possibilities weight equal. Also, one should not miss out her left arm that carries a bag of vegetables, most certainly for household chores.

Her face seems to be strategically covered as that is what also defines the profession of an RJ - faceless. This is not the first time Balan will play an RJ as she rose to fame by shouting out 'Good morning Mumbai' as an RJ in Rajkumar Hirani's 2006 comedy Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Also, the font and colour of the film's title, as spelled out on the poster, symbolises Balan's dual life as well.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul. It also marks the acting debut of RJ Malishka. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 1 December, along with Saumya Joshi's comedy 102 Not Out.