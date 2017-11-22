Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan-starrer leaked online; will it affect box office collections?

Vidya Balan is currently basking in the glory of her latest release Tumhari Sulu which is receiving wide audience appreciation along with positive critical acclaim. While Balan's acting prowess is being lauded across quarters, the film's overall feel-good-vibe has struck a chord with the audience.

Made in a small budget, this adman-turned-filmmaker Suresh Triveni's directorial debut has made its way to the viewer's hearts. Unfortunately, it has also made its way to the torrent websites online — high definition print of the whole film in doing the rounds on Internet, reports Free Press Journal.

Tumhari Sulu, comes from that space of filmmaking which is content intensive and depends solely on word-to-mouth publicity and innovative promotional strategies. The film is doing a good business currently, as audiences have a refreshing watch in the midst of the current crop of films which belong to the realm of OTT (Over-the-top) action, drama and comedy. But what makes the the Balan starrer different is also its USP — slice-of-the-life approach and thus, making instant connect to the audience as if the film's story is part of their daily lives.

Although, the film had a mild opening, it shot up over the weekend. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted:

#TumhariSulu had a SUPER-STRONG weekend... Showed SUPER trending... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 12.87 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2017

Tumhari Sulu, made on a budget of around Rs 16 crore, is on its way to recover all its costs. But with pirated version of the film now available online, it could be a matter of great concern. Although the film is doing good at the box-office, it should not be ruled out that a major share of it comes from multiplex audience, who are opting the film over other releases because of the word of mouth.

The pirated film (of HD quality) might cut that share. Unlike a Justice League, or a Thor: Ragnarok, Tumhari Sulu is not a big scale theatre watching experience, as the former are available in 3D, 4D and IMAX prints. There is quite a chance that people might prefer resorting to download the pirated copy and watch a regular-print Tumhari Sulu (in HD) on their homescreens/ laptops/ tablets or mobiles etc.

It is not the first time that the piracy menace has hit films. Biggies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal or other releases like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Naam Shabana, Jolly LLB 2 and Udta Punjab were also leaked a few days after its release. Latest Nayanthara-starrer Tamil film Aramm was available on the Internet in no time (12 hours) after it released on 10 November.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around Sulochana aka 'Sulu' (played by Balan) who is a homemaker with inimitable self confidence and a desire to do more than what her life has offered so far. In a sudden turn of events, she strikes gold when she goes for an audition to become a radio jockey (late-night RJ). Her life takes wings as she juggles with her dichotomous existence — as that of a regular mother, wife by day and a successful RJ by night. Balan is supported by actors like Manav Kaul (who plays the role of her husband), Neha Dhupia (head of the radio station), RJ Malishka (a famous RJ). Produced by Atul Kasbekar, Tumhari Sulu released on 17 November.