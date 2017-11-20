Tumhari Sulu opening weekend box office collection: Vidya Balan's film earns Rs 12.87 cr

After raking in Rs 2.87 crore on its opening day, Suresh Triveni's slice-of-life drama Tumhari Sulu recorded an impressive trajectory over the weekend. When the dust settled, it boasted of a commendable Rs 12.87 crore after its first weekend.

Tumhari Sulu saw a sharp growth of 60.63 per cent, probably owing to the word of mouth, and garnered Rs 4.61 on Saturday, taking its gross total up to Rs 7.48 crore within the first tow days. On Sunday, the graph soared even higher as it earned Rs 5.39 crore, taking its total weekend collection to Rs 12.87 crore.

#TumhariSulu had a SUPER-STRONG weekend... Showed SUPER trending... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 12.87 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2017

The film comes as a breath of fresh air for its lead actress Vidya Balan, whose last few films have not fared well at the box office. From Raj Kumar Gupta's 2013 comedy Ghanchakkar to Mohit Suri's 2015 romantic drama Humari Adhuri Kahani, Balan's poor streak at the box office prompted her to take a much needed break from films.

But even after she returned, her long awaited films, Sujoy Ghosh's 2016 thriller Kahaani 2 and Srijit Mukherji's period drama from earlier this year, Begum Jaan, also flopped at the box office. Since her performance has always been lauded, including in the unsuccessful films, the box office performance of Tumhari Sulu comes as just the twist of fate she needed in her career.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia, and marks the Bollywood debut of RJ Malishka. It is co-produced by Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films.

