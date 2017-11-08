Tumhari Sulu: Ayushmann Khurrana will play himself in a cameo Vidya Balan's next

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently riding high on his recent successes of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan, will appear in a cameo in Vidya Balan’s upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu.

Pune Mirror reports that his 'charming nature' and 'huge popularity' as a singer made Ayushmann the ideal choice for the cameo. The details of his character are still under wraps. Ayushmann reportedly shot with RJ Sulu (Vidya’s character in the film) a few months ago.

Very grateful to the wonderful @ayushmannk for doing a special appearance in our #TumhariSulu Thank u brotherman for being the nice man you are 😊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8OqCR7DPk0 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 8, 2017

Ayushmann will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Shoot The Piano Player. The versatile actor will be portraying the role of a visually challenged pianist.

"I will be playing a dark character for the first time and shifting the gear from slice of life films to something unusual. It is very exciting time for me as an actor. You just create a space for yourself. It is not necessary that you have to be a superstar," he said about his next in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

Tumhari Sulu also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul. It marks the Bollywood debut of RJ Malishka. The slice-of-life film directed by adman Suresh Triveni is co-produced by celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar's Ellipsis Entertainment, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films. It is slated to release on 24 November, along with Rajiv Dhingra's comedy Firangi and Rajiv Walia's romantic drama Tera Intezaar Hai.

