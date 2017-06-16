Tubelight's new song 'Main Agar' captures Salman Khan-Martin Tangu's heartwarming camaraderie

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, have released a soulful new track 'Main Agar'. The song gives a glimpse of Khan's profound relationship with Martin Rey Tangu, the little kid who plays Chinese actress Zhu Zhu's child. Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam's voice lends the song the right amount of warmth and emotion. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Pritam's music weaves them all together into a beautiful melody.

The song explores Khan's camaraderie with Martin and reveals the co-dependence that they share and cherish. Tubelight's previous song 'Tinka Tinka' gave the viewers a glimpse of Salman and Sohail's relationship, which makes it safe to assume that almost every song of Tubelight encapsulates the significant relationships in the film. Although Khan and Tangu are the main attraction of the song, Zhu Zhu also enlivens the frame with her spot-on expressions.

Tubelight is both Zhu Zhu and Kangu's Bollywood debut. Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan revolved around his relationship with Munni, played by Harshaali Malhotra. Their friendship was loved and celebrated by one and all. Considering some of the poignant moments that brighten up 'Main Agar', Tangu and Khan might be the next Munni-Pavan.

The Kabir Khan directed film is based on the 1962 Indo-China war in which Salman plays a simple-minded man who eventually comes to terms with the harsh realities of war and the damaging effect it has on people. The film releases on 25 June, 2017.

