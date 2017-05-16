Tubelight will not be distributed by Eros; is this the end of association with Salman Khan?

Despite a consistent and long relationship, Salman Khan's Tubelight will now not be distributed by Eros International, reports SpotboyE.

In the past, Eros has distributed 10 films starring Salman Khan, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabanng 2. It was also responsible for distributing some of his earlier films, like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun! While Bajrangi Bhaijaan crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office, Kick grossed Rs 273.20 crores worldwide.

Earlier, it was being rumoured that the film's distribution rights were sold to Narendra Hirawat's NH Studioz for more than Rs 130 crores. The distribution rights for Central India, however, have been retained by his father Salim Khan.

Yash Raj Films will distribute Tubelight overseas, except in the Middle East and North Africa. This is the first collaboration between Salman Khan and YRF for distribution abroad.

Salman Khan stars with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in this period drama, which also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is set to release on Eid, 25 June, and is co-produced by Kabir Khan and Salman Khan Films.

Set against the backdrop of the India-China war, this film is a remake of war fantasy film Little Boy directed by Gomez Monteverde. It will see Khan playing a misfit, residing in India.