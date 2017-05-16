Tubelight: Salman Khan makes a village groove with him in Radio song

The first song of Salman Khan's much awaited 2017 Eid release Tubelight called 'Radio' has been released, and it features Khan grooving and asking people to turn up the radio.

In the song, Salman Khan dances with joy when he receives good news, and he gets the whole village to dance with him. Donning a red sweater, he even salutes and marches in the song. 'Radio' is fast-paced, and the signature step Khan performs during the chorus is sure to become very popular.

Tubelight is a remake of war fantasy film Little Boy directed by Mexican director Alejandro Gomez Monteverde. "It is in the credits of Tubelight as Official Story Adaptation. But it’s just the seed of an idea. Everything else has been completely changed in Tubelight," said Kabir Khan, as quoted by DNA.

Speaking exclusively to Firstpost, Kabir Khan asserted that Tubelight is not a war film. "The war is just the backdrop. It is not even the setting so it is not really a war film. The setting is remotely away from the war site. We do not explore why the war happened, how it happened. There is just one character who goes to the war," he explained.

Salman Khan plays a misfit in this film, which also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan. It is slated to release on Eid, 25 June. Co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Kabir Khan, this film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Sino War.

This film marks the third collaboration of Salman and Kabir, after Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015.

Watch the song here:

