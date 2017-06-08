Tubelight: Salman Khan helps Chinese actress Zhu Zhu understand Hindi dialogues

We got a glimpse of Salman Khan's camaraderie with child actor Matin Rey Tangu in the behind-the-scenes video of Tubelight that was released a few weeks go. Now it has been revealed that apart from Tangu and brother Sohail, Salman has also spent time on the sets with his other co-star, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, in the capacity of a Hindi teacher.

Tubelight marks Zhu Zhu's debut in Bollywood, and she underwent special Hindi classes so that she could learn her dialogues in the film. With limited time to prepare, the actress would sometimes take longer to get the language right, despite working very hard at her diction. To help her learn faster, Salman Khan explained the meanings of the dialogues to her. Before takes, he would go over the lines with her and come up with easy ways to remember them, too.

Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan, and the film marks the third collaboration between the director and Salman after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. In the film, Salman will be seen playing the role of a misfit. The film recently created buzz when details of its third song'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera' were released. This song, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, will explore the themes of brotherly love, separation and heart break.

Speaking about how he prepared for the role, the actor toldFirstpost, "I am not smart at all; I am a tubelight. When you are growing up, you are naive, innocent, but at the age of 51-52, when you have seen the world, then it’s difficult to play something like this. I was wondering where should I get that innocence from, but this character allowed me to do everything. I had to dig deep into my childhood."

Tubelight is slated to release on Eid, 25 June.