Tubelight: Salman Khan has a blast with co-stars Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan in behind-the-scenes video

The release of the teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight created quite a stir on social media, and now, a video of the making of the film has been released. It features several behind-the-scenes and lighthearted moments, and Khan can be seen interacting with his co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and brother Sohail Khan.

In the video, we can Salman Khan shooting in a mountainous terrain, attempting to cross hurdles and falling in a scene, training as a soldier, and some shots from the songs of Tubelight. There are also shots of director Kabir Khan smiling, Salman playing with some of the child actors and the cast and crew taking bike rides through the mountains.

Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China War, and will see Salman Khan essaying the role of a misfit. It also stars the late Om Puri , and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a remake of Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gomez Monteverde's 2015 war fantasy film Little Boy. However, Khan revealed to Firstpost that his film is not a "war film".

The film has been given a 'U' certificate by the CBFC, which comes as a surprise, as the film is bound to have political undertones. It marks the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger.

The much awaited trailer of this film releases on 25 May, while the film itself is set to hit screens on Eid, that is, 25 June.

Watch the making of Tubelight here:

