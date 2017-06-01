Tubelight director Kabir Khan reveals how location becomes a character in all his films

The fact that filmmaker Kabir Khan started off as a documentary maker before entering Hindi cinema is reflected by the slate of his Hindi films as well. Whether it is the 2006 adventure film Kabul Express, the 2012 action thriller Ek Tha Tiger or his latest, the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his films have traveled with him. His next release, the period drama Tubelight, is no exception.

Set in a hill station in the 1960s, the script of Tubelight demanded an untouched location at a high altitude with challenging climatic conditions. Thus, Kabir shot the film extensively in Manali and parts of Ladakh. The lead star of the film, Salman Khan, along with his brother Sohail Khan and the rest of the crew cooperated with the director and braved the adverse conditions for almost three months during the shooting of the film.

In fact, while promoting Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman had even joked that Kabir just orders him to scale a daunting mountain just to get that one perfect shot. But he took no time to add that this anecdote not only speaks volumes of his vision but also his will to get every frame of his film right.

“I like to shoot at real locations. For me the locations are very important. I really feel that locations bring a certain character to the film and if you cheat a location too much, I feel somehow the character goes away," says Kabir.

Tubelight also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu, the late Om Puri and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. It is co-produced by Kabir and Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release this Eid on 25 June.