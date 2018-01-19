Total Dhamaal: OP Nayyar's granddaughter Niharica Kumari Raizada to star opposite Arshad Warsi

Late music composer OP Nayyar's granddaughter Niharica Kumari Raizada is all set to star in Total Dhamaal.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Niharica will be seen playing an important role opposite Arshad Warsi in the film. Total Dhamaal will also see Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor coming together once again after ages. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Ashish Chowdhry and Javed Jaffrey in central characters.

“Most of my scenes are with Arshad but it’s an ensemble cast so I will be shooting with all my co-stars. Ajay Devgn is known as an intense actor but his comic timing is extremely good and it is amazing to see Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together again,” Niharica told Mumbai Mirror.

Niharica, who was also seen playing relevant roles in films like Masaan and Bipasha Basu's Alone, worked as an assistant director for a considerable time period. “While studying in the UK, I worked as an assistant with directors like Shekhar Kapur, Vipul Shah and Jagmohan Mundra. My biggest project was London Dreams,” she said.

While recalling her memories with the veteran music composer, she said, “I recall seeing iconic singers like Lataji (Mangeshkar) to Ashaji (Bhosle) performing at my grand aunt’s Delhi home. My family told me stories of my grandfather playing the harmonium on the terrace of his family home in Amristar when he was five years old. Nobody knew how he learnt to play but people from all over the city would come to see him perform. Everyone remembers him as extremely disciplined. If a recording was scheduled for 8am, he would refuse to work if people showed up even three minutes late."

Total Dhamaal is slated to release on 7 December.

