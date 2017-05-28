Total Dhamaal: Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor likely to replace Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh?

After Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011), director Indra Kumar is all ready to commence shooting for the third edition of his popular laugh-riot franchise, which has been titled Total Dhamaal, reportsDNA.

In all the previous films, the cast included Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaffery and Ashish Chowdhry. The entire premise of the films was around four worthless vagabonds who get, not earn, their daily bread by cheating people. And, in their humour-induced con thrills they come across an agenda-driven police inspector (Dutt) who adds a bit of run-and-chase to the plot.

The previous films in the franchise performed well at the box office. The makers Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria have decided to make the third film six years after the sequel was released. According to speculations, Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor are going to replace Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh for this film.

DNA reports that the discussions with Dutt didn't work out, while Deshmukh is occupied with his Marathi venture Shivaji. The director also wants a new feel to this film; hence he wants a fresh cast.

The newspaper further says that since Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi have been part of successful franchise-films in the past, the makers find the thought "wonderful" if they are roped in for the third installment — Total Dhamaal.

Kapoor and Devgn have also worked with Indra Kumar in the past in successful films like Beta and Ishq respectively. Apparently, that's another reason for them being on board. They have reportedly read the scripts and liked them too. However, no official declarations have been made yet.