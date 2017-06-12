Toilet: Ek Prem Katha trailer - Bollywood praises Akshay Kumar's film for choice of subject

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 12 2017 16:33:32 IST

The gripping trailer of the Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar satirical comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released, and it has raised the expectations of viewers, as well as introduced us to the basic story line of the film.

Kumar plays a country bumpkin who is married to Pednekar, a fiery woman who pushes him to get involved in a political battle over sanitation in the village after she faces much humiliation due to the lack of a toilet in their house. While Kumar's character cracks one-liners at the start of the trailer, he turns sombre towards the end.

The trailer was received well by people in the film fraternity, and praised for touching upon the ignored subject of sanitation rights.

Here are some of the reactions that the trailer got:

 

 

 

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's characters have been named Keshav and Jaya respectively. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Anupam Kher and Rajesh Sharma, and is slated to release on 11 august, 2017. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani praised the film for the social issue it deals with, and expressed that the film should be made tax free.

Watch the trailer here:


