Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Newton and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan announce return of 'social dramas'

A newly wed couple’s battle for a toilet in their village home does not sound like the plot of a Hindi film hit. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha built on this simple premise to deliver a film that has connected with common folk across India, going on to become a reference for Bill Gates.

Focused on its socially relevant message of hygiene at home and the fallouts of open defecation, it leads the pack amongst films with a social message that have returned to mainstream Hindi cinema and have found a mass connect that eludes big budget and star driven projects.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan successfully showed the challenges that erectile dysfunction can bring for a young couple. Hindi Medium, a middle of the road success, highlighted the negative impact of an obsession with an English education and its privileges. Newton, the surprise hit, beautifully captures manipulation of the democratic electoral process by state actors. With Pink, the gripping social thriller about sexual harassment and its consequences on working women, a trend has emerged — whereby that which is considered boring, dull or preachy — actually makes for good, entertaining cinema that people connect with.

Perhaps that is why, Akshay Kumar, the mascot of commercial populist cinema, has taken to the message film with interest. After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, his next, Padman, by R Balki, focuses on the real story of a man who designs a sanitary napkin to help rural women. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, and feels like a typical Hindi film except for its somewhat taboo subject of menstrual hygiene. Known for his quirky entertainers, Balki feels that a socially relevant subject can also be quite engaging for audiences. “The purpose of any film is first to entertain. But if entertainment can be packaged with something that can make life better for the viewer after leaving the theatre, then nothing like it,” he says.

The socially relevant film fell off Hindi cinema’s radar in the '90s, when an aspirational line of thought began to dominate. Shot in exotic locations overseas, with posh protagonists who rarely needed to worry about making a living or paying bills, romance, drama and even comedy shifted to the bright lights and big glamour zone. The protagonist often has money, designer gear, privilege and the luxury to wallow in love or take lavish buddy holidays overseas.

While storylines did evolve and become more nuanced in this decade, films about the common person did not interest a big Bollywood star. A good example of this is A Wednesday. Neeraj Pandey’s debut was powerful and rode on impactful performances. Yet, it had to count on veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher to bring it to life. Similarly, Dibakar Banerjee’s Khosla Ka Ghosla, a relevant film about rampant land grabbing in New Delhi, had to wait a few years to get a release, and did not ride on a single star. With the exception of Aamir Khan’s cinema, which would occasionally steer audiences towards thinking, the star factor was missing from social relevance.

Last year, Pink rode on a memorable performance by Amitabh Bachchan rather than star power to deliver its message and became a runaway success at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh recounts the impact of bringing Akshay Kumar on board. “I loved Sidharth and Garima’s script of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as I always did want to make a film like that. I am thankful that Akshay loved it too and decided to join the film’s cause. I also wanted an actor like Bhumi (Pednekar) since there were no preconceived notions attached to her. We needed audiences to connect with Jaya’s character and Bhumi managed to do just that.”

Knowing the benefits that star appeal can bring to such film, Singh is currently working with Shahid Kapoor and scouting for a heroine for his next, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. This one deals with electricity bills going up despite power cuts. “We have a varied audience with different tastes. I feel grateful that the audiences accepted and appreciated Toilet so much. I am trying to make films which give me creative satisfaction and entertain at the same time. I will be happy if I manage to continuously create cinema which audiences love," he adds.

Given the growing impact of what can safely be called the ‘social picture’ genre today, stars are willing to sign up for these projects now. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of the gym trained, uber stylish, hip urban hero, will play Anand Kumar in Super 30 about the genius mathematician. Shahid has chosen Batti Gul Meter Chalu after the massive Padmavati. Varun Dhawan works in the Make in India inspired film Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma. More established stars will soon topline such films as these bring them recall with the masses, a rare achievement in the current multiplex era.

While we have come a long way from those days when all socially relevant subjects were featured in angry, brooding, Spartan parallel cinema, often leaving the viewer with a sense of despair about the country; this change over to focusing on widespread Indian problems and realities is an essential change for Hindi cinema; for to evolve is the only way to survive in a rapidly changing entertainment market.

