Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director to make women-centric film about surrogacy titled Jasmine

PTI

Nov,27 2017 09:31 41 IST

Mumbai: Director Shree Narayan Singh is all set to make a women-centric film titled Jasmine.

The director, who helmed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha this year, will be collaborating with KriArj Entertainment for the film.

Shree Narayan Singh and a poster for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Images from Facebook/ShreeNarayanSingh and @TEPKTheFilm

Shree's Mukambika Pictures and Prerna Aroras KriArj Entertainment will be backing the social issue-based story.

"[I am] very happy to collaborate with KriArj once again. I have always wanted to work on a women-centric film and finally I am able to do so," Shree said in a statement.

The story, about a "leased womb", is written by Siddharth-Garima, who researched on the topic for three years.

Set in the 90s in the vibrant and rustic Gujarat, Jasmine is touted to be an unprecedented journey of a girl to motherhood and what happens when a mother falls in love with a child who is not even her own. "This is the story of an eternal love between a mother and a child," the synopsis read.

Produced by KriArj Entertainment and Mukambika pictures, the film will start rolling next year. The cast will be announced shortly.

