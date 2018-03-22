Tigmanshu Dhulia ropes in Sikander Kher to play villain in Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath-starrer Milan Talkies

After playing a terrorist in Anil Kapoor's 24, Sikander Kher will now be seen in Timangshu Dhulia-directed Milan Talkies.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Milan Talkies is currently being shot in Lucknow with the male and female leads of the film, Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath. The shooting began on Monday in Gulab Cinema in Golaganj, Lucknow. However, Sikander is expected to join the crew in Mathura in next 10 days. Other details about Sikander's character is yet to be revealed.

“I have wanted to work with Tishu sir for years and when he asked me if I would play the baddie in his next, I immediately jumped at the offer. It is a brilliant script and I am excited about playing a wicked role,” Sikander told Mumbai Mirror.

While it would be revisiting his childhood memories in Lucknow for Ali since he was born there, it is Shraddha's debut film with the National Award winning director. During a media interaction, the actress told the Times of India, "I am very nervous. This is a new industry for me because I come from the South and I don’t know the way things work here but I think it is going to be great. I am very happy and proud to be working with some amazing names. I couldn’t have had a better start to my Bollywood career."

Milan Talkies has a romantic theme with a strong story line. The film revolves around the sorry state of single screens in India in the wake of multiplex culture. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra and Yashpal Sharma.

