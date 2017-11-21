Tiger Zinda Hai: Will Salman Khan's film also get delayed due to CBFC's '68-day-diktat'?

The embattled historical drama Padmavati has been delayed indefinitely as tensions around its release mounted to astronomical levels, forcing the producer to ‘voluntarily defer’ its release, but it seems now the controversy might impact other Bollywood releases too.

As reported by India Today, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which was to release on 22 December, might be in a similar pickle owing to the reintroduction of a rule by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that requires a film to be submitted 68 days in advance before the release date, for proper completion and certification of a film.

Since Padmavati has been deferred indefinitely on this technical ground, Tiger Zinda Hai is facing a postponement too if the CBFC rule of applying 68 days in advance is expected to be honoured by its makers. As reported by DNA, there has always been a difference between rule and convention. As far as the industry was concerned, the convention was that normally films go in for certification just about 22 days before the release date."

While this decision has left the industry baffled and upcoming releases in jeopardy, filmmakers have asked for a list of films that have actually been cleared by the CBFC adhering to the 68 day rule, given that in the past, the disgraced cult leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Messenger of God was cleared within a day prompting the then-chairperson of CBFC to resign in protest, as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, even as the courts rejected a ban plea against the film, they have said that Padmavati’s fate currently lies with the CBFC which recently said that the release of the film will be delayed as the makers had submitted incomplete documents to the CBFC and they could not clear the film hence.