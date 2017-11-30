Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat accused of plagiarism; Vishal-Shekhar trolled

The horns, the moves, the beats and of course the unlimited swagger by Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan — in no time, Tiger Zinda Hai's 'Swag Se Swagat' became one of the most viewed songs on YouTube. While the team behind the song — composers Vishal-Shekhar, singers Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, and lyricist Irshad Kamil — was not even done celebrating the success of the song, there came a blow which they probably did not see coming.

The fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had already gone gaga over 'Swag Se Swagat' and soon, it became the number one song topping all the chartbusters. But the happy times did not last long as multiple reports alleged that the beats, horns and even the tune of 'Swag Se Swagat' have been copied from a song named 'The Horns' by DJ KATCH.

The efforts put in by both Salman and Katrina in the song are evident and prove why the fans made it a smashing hit. As soon as the reports of plagiarism hit the internet, however, the Twitterati spared no single chance and hurled several tweets at Vishal and Shekhar, slamming them for the alleged plagiarism.

Music of #SwagSeSwagat copied from https://t.co/ciMtsBYHt1 (DJ KATCH - The Horns)

Bollywood try something Original :/ — Neelam Punjabi (@_kneelam) November 21, 2017

It looks like the controversy has left many of Salman's fans heartbroken and agitated.

Earlier, while speaking about the song, director Ali Abbas Zafar had told Pinkvilla, "In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry so for us, it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been paid to bring out their chemistry, how they are styled, and the locations. They look the best they have looked together."

Here is the much talked about song by DJ KATCH.