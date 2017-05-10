Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi shoot in UAE

Dubai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai at a cement factory in the UAE.

The 36-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to share the picture from the sets of the movie and thank the authorities for their support. "Shooting @TigerZindaHai at the stunning Arkan cement factory thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it looks beautiful," wrote Zafar.

Shooting @TigerZindaHai at the stunning Arkan cement factory thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it looks beautiful 🎥 pic.twitter.com/otNNpYoBsv — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 8, 2017

They had earlier shot in Tyrol, Austria. The movie, which is the sequel to the 2012 film directed by Kabir Khan, will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. Salman will be also be seen in Kabir's Tubelight based on the 1962 Indo-China War, which releases this year. After Morocco and Vienna, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai are shooting in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule from 4 May at multiple locations in the city. A set is being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the Star Wars set in 2013.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif, who are both happy to be shooting there.

Salman said in a statement, "Tiger Zinda Hai is a film of sizeable scale and context. Abu Dhabi, with a variety of locations and gracious hosts, is ideal to shoot for a film like this one. I hope that the entire unit will enjoy our time here."

Katrina feels the city fits in perfectly with the movie's story."I look forward to shooting in eye-catching locations and on the impressive set here," she added.

Last day of location scout @TigerZindaHai . Shoot begins tmrw, once again nervous and excited 😊 pic.twitter.com/UCeGhHwa4x — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 3, 2017

Work has begun on the construction of a 20,000 sq metres backlot for the movie's shoot. The set is being designed by Rajnish Hedao from Acropolis DMG, and over 150 workers will be on site to create the main set of the film. The production unit will also film at several other locations around Abu Dhabi before moving onto the set. twofour54's Film and TV Services division will provide production services for the movie, with a crew of 300 expected to work on the movie. Government support will come from the UAE military, which will provide military equipment, including choppers during the shoot.

Zafar said, "A film like Tiger Zinda Hai requires a certain scale, which we found in Abu Dhabi. Keeping all the practical measures in mind, the kind of support we got on the infrastructure was phenomenal. That along with some stunning real locations, makes shooting in Abu Dhabi special."

Officials in Abu Dhabi note the increasing attraction of the Hindi film industry towards the city as a shooting destination. Maryam Al Mheiri, CEO of Media Zone Authority - Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi is gaining traction in India as the emerging new home of Bollywood, as a result of what we can offer this dynamic industry: a generous 30 per cent rebate, a huge variety of locations, and crew with Bollywood experience."

With inputs from agencies.