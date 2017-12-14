Tiger Zinda Hai gets U/A certificate with three minor cuts while CBFC sits on Padmavati

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has said that they are trying to come up with a balanced decision on the certification of Padmavati, which was slated for a 1 December release, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been cleared and received a U/A certificate.

DNA reports that the CBFC cleared the film with two minor audio cuts and one visual cut. The highly anticipated Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film is now all set for its 22 December release this month.

The same report states that the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai had applied for certification a month and a half ago following the completion of the shooting. The report also states that Padmavati might release only after the high decibel and crucial Gujarat elections.

CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi had said, “We need to understand that the CBFC must take a balanced decision. This situation was not created by the CBFC. It had nothing to do with the protests on the roads. You show the film to media houses and get reviews done but you want CBFC to deliver a fair and well-thought out decision?"

Padmavati, which has been in the quagmire over violent protests against the release of the film for its alleged depiction of a Rajput princess played by Deepika Padukone and ‘distortion of historical facts’ that Rajput groups have objections to, had not cleared the certification process in its first attempt, with the board citing ‘technical issues’.

"We are not asking for a lot of time. We mostly certify films before 68 days but we ask that time so that when there a situation like this, we have time. This is not new. It has been with the CBFC for years. If certain people don't want to see this, that is their decision. I respect Sanjay Leela Bhansali a lot. As a member of the film fraternity, I understand him. But this issue is not about Bhansali. It is about the controversy over the film," said Joshi about the controversy.

The film has been cleared by the UK censor board without any cuts. But the makers are waiting for the certification in India. Till then, they cannot release the film anywhere. As the film was supposed to release on December 1, there are over 50 countries where this process (of certification) is on, according to a Pinkvilla report.