Tiger Shroff to open chain of 12 martial arts studios across country; first one in Mumbai

If there are two aspects that Tiger Shroff is known for, it is his martial arts moves and dancing abilities. We have seem them in his films, music videos and have marvelled at them (or sometimes, laughed out loud at the memes they inspired).

Now, Hindustan Times reports that Shroff is planning to open a martial arts and dance school in Mumbai. The idea behind this initiative is to make the current generation physically active rather than just fiddling with their smart phones all the time.

The report quotes him as saying, "I’ve been getting a lot of requests from fans and families asking from where I’ve learnt martial arts. This made me think, why not open a school for them?"

Mumbai Mirror reports that Shroff has joined hands with entrepreneur-turned-film producer Imtiaz Khatri to set up a chain of 12 martial arts schools across the country within the next two years. They have jointly purchased a 3,000 sq feet plot in Bandra, close to Shroff's residence, where they will construct a martial arts school that is likely to go operational in three months.

The report quotes Shroff as saying, "I am and will always be a student of mixed martial arts which is the fastest growing sport globally. Since my first movie, Heropanti, I’ve wanted to give something back to young people who have showered me with so much love and there’s no better way to do that than give them a safe place to learn this amazing sport and channelise their energy in a disciplined way."

It is doubtful whether Shroff will be able to take time out from his hectic shooting schedule to train the students personally — perhaps the task will be outsources to handpicked instructors. Nonetheless, it is a noteworthy initiative by the actor.