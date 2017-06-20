Tiger Shroff all set to lend his voice to Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has come on board to dub as Spider-Man in the Hindi version of the much awaited movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This is the actors first ever association with a Hollywood tent-pole film and he is excited about it.

"I cant express my excitement to be the voice of my childhood superhero Spider-Man in Hindi. I have grown up watching Spider-Man movies and I must say that he is the one superhero character I have always wished to play.

"I am glad that Sony Pictures Entertainment, India approached me for this. I can promise, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a fun, action-filled roller coaster ride and is unlike any other Spider-Man film you may have seen earlier. It is hands down the best epic entertainer this summer. I just cant wait for the film's release and I hope audiences like me as Spidey's voice in Hindi," Tiger said in a statement.

The movie stars Tom Holland as teenage Spider-Man, while Michael Keaton plays the villain Vulture.

Directed by Jon Watts the movie will release in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.