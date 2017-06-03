Thugs of Hindostan: Will Aamir Khan get astronomical 70 per cent stake in profits?

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, is riding on a never-been-before high after his venture from last year, Dangal. Ever since the film hit the cinema theatres, it has been sitting at the top of box office charts everywhere.

With that amount of love - in cash and kind - the actor has decided to raise his stakes; this time to an abysmal level with his upcoming Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan.

According to a report by DNA, the actor has reportedly asked for 70 per cent of the profits. The producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, has reportedly agreed to this proposal. Anyway, considering the figures that Dangal made, if Thugs of Hindostan does something similar, Yash Raj Films will still mint quite a great deal of money.

Dangal has, within these days, has crossed Rs 1500 crore mark in overall collections. In China alone, it has surpassed Rs 850 crore, thus cementing its position as the first Indian movie to have been listed in the world's top five non-English highest-grosser films ever, reportsForbes in one of its pieces.

As per a report by indiatoday.in, Aamir Khan had charged Rs 35 crore as a fee as well as 33 per cent partnership of the revenue of the film. He is also reportedly going to get 33 per cent of the royalty that includes satellite rights and any other profits the film might earn in future.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is slated to release on Diwali 2018.