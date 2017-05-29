Thugs of Hindostan: Logo of Aamir Khan-starrer released; film to roll this June in Europe

Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan's upcoming project, is set to release in Diwali 2018, and the shoot of the film will finally begin shooting on 5 June, reports Koimoi.com. Meanwhile, the logo of the film has been released, and it has a gritty look to it.

And here's the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan... Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh... Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

The film will reportedly be shot in Malta, Southern Europe, where two large ships, built in the 18th century-style have been mounted for the shooting of the film. In an official statement to Bollywoodlife.com, the Thugs of Hindostan team said, "This ambitious film, that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months."

Recently, Aamir Khan clarified that the film is not inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films. There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character," he said to IANS.

Thugs of Hindostan marks the second collaboration between Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan; she made her debut in his last film Dangal, where audiences saw them as father and daughter. The duo are training in sword fighting, and it was reported that the film's release was delayed because Khan asked for more time to hone his skills.

This film will see Katrina Kaif in the role of a dancer. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, with whom Kaif and Khan previously worked on Dhoom 3.