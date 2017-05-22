Thugs Of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif to play Indian classical dancer? Makers deny her character is British

It was earlier reported that both Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh have been signed as the leading ladies of Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs Of Hindostan. While the leaked look test of Shaikh suggests that she might play a warrior, new details have surfaced about Kaif's character.

Pinkvilla reports it was speculated that she had been roped in to play a Britisher in the film. However, the makers rubbished that piece of conjecture and said that she will play a classical Indian character.

Now, International Business Times reports that Kaif might be seen playing a dancer in the film. This update, coupled with the makers' veiled statement, hints at the fact that she might be seen shaking a leg on classical Indian music. However, there is no word of confirmation on the same.

She also impressed viewers with her moves in the songs 'Kamli' and 'Malang Malang' in the action thriller Dhoom 3, her last collaboration with Acharya, Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) and the lead actor Aamir Khan.

She has also been lauded for her moves in 'Sheila Ki Jawani' from Farah Khan's 2010 heist comedy Tees Maar Khan, 'Chikni Chameli' from Karan Malhotra's 2012 revenge saga Agneepath and 'Kaala Chashma' from Nitya Mehra's romantic comedy from last year, Baar Baar Dekho.

Kaif is currently shooting for another YRF production, Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, with Salman Khan in the UAE. The sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger will hit the theatres this Christmas.

Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amitabh Bachchan. This film will mark Aamir's second outing with Kaif and Shaikh following Dhoom 3 and Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic from last year, Dangal, respectively. However, it will be the first time Aamir and Bachchan share the screen space. It is slated to release on Diwali next year.