Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif to be added to cast along with Aamir, Fatima Sana Sheikh?

It was earlier reported that Fatima Sana Shaikh has been added to the stellar cast of Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostan. However, now it is being speculated that she might not be the only leading lady of the film.

Deccan Chronicle reports that the film has scope for another leading lady and Katrina Kaif is being considered for that role. Kaif has previously collaborated with Acharya, the producer Aditya Chopra and the lead actor Aamir Khan in their 2013 blockbuster Dhoom 3. However, if she is onboard for the next one, her role might be reduced to the second fiddle just like in their last outing together.

In fact, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor had reportedly turned down their roles in Thugs of Hindostan because of the same fear - of losing their spotlight to Aamir who has a meatier part in the film. Now that Shaikh has been signed for the film after multiple look tests, Kaif may be roped in too as the other leading lady.

International Business Times reports that Salman Khan also recommended his former girlfriend and present co-star Kaif's name to Chopra for the key role in Thugs of Hindostan. Salman, Kaif and Chopra are also currently working together in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thrillerTiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster, Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger.

When Aamir had suggested Shaikh to play his love interest in Thugs of Hindostan, Chopra was initially apprehensive as he feared that the audience would not accept the two as lovers after watching them as father and daughter respectively in Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic Dangal last year.

Now that Kaif is being considered, she might be signed to play Aamir's love interest in the film whereas Shaikh would have been zored in for another key role. The film has also been pushed further from its Diwali 2018 release as Aamir needs more time to prepare for sword fighting - a skill he needs to employ on the screen.