Thugs of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh confirmed to star with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

After months of speculation, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been zeroed in for the role opposite her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan in his next, Vijay Krishna Acharya's period drama Thugs of Hindostan.

A multitude of actors were vying for that role, particularly after the resounding success of Khan's last film Dangal which has become the highest grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. But when the dust settled, Shaikh was signed opposite Aamir to recreate or probably surpass the magic of Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic.

Acharya, who has collaborated with Khan in the 2013 action thriller blockbuster Dhoom 3, said, "The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film."

Initially, a host of names had cropped up for the role opposite Aamir, such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor. Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif and even Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sarah Ali Khan. Aamir and the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, were reportedly at odds with each other regarding the choice of the female actor.

While Aamir was keen on having Shaikh on board, Chopra argued that the audience will not accept them as lovers, especially with an intimate kissing scene in the mix, after watching them in the capacity of father and daughter in Dangal last year.

Also, Bhatt and Kapoor reportedly denied the role as they did not want to play second fiddle to Aamir who had the meatier part by a wide margin. Shaikh went on to do a look test for the film and has now been signed as the leading lady.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is produced by Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It is slated to release on Diwali 2018.